By Jason Patt · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles still haven’t locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC just yet, so they’ll want to beat the New York Giants in Week 18 to secure that slot. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears, but signs were pointing to him returning for Week 18. So, is Jalen Hurts playing in Week 18 vs. the Giants?

Jalen Hurts Week 18 injury update

As expected, Jalen Hurts is indeed active to play vs. the Giants in Week 18. Eagles fans will love seeing their star quarterback out there after they lost the last two games with Gardner Minshew under center. While Minshew put forth an admirable performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16, he struggled in a Week 17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Philly is a massive favorite against a Giants team that has the No. 6 spot in the NFC locked up. Daniel Jones isn’t going to start in this game, with Davis Webb getting the call in his place as New York rests some key players.

While the Eagles could probably get away with sitting Hurts, they want to get him some reps before the playoffs after missing the last two weeks. They would much rather him shake off the rust in this game than in the playoffs, and if Philly goes up big he could always rest early.

Hurts was playing like an MVP candidate before the injury, throwing for 3,472 yards and 22 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Hurts also has 747 yards on the ground to go along with 13 rushing touchdowns.

So, the answer to whether Jalen Hurts is playing in Week 18 vs. the Giants is yes.