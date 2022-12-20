By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in danger of missing their Week 16 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys due to a shoulder injury, though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is not ruling out all possibilities

Hurts injured his throwing shoulder during the third quarter of their Week 15 meeting with the Chicago Bears. There have been reports that he could sit out the rest of the regular season to heal, though latest updates indicate the Eagles haven’t made a decision yet.

Should he be ruled out, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is expected to replace Hurts in the starting lineup.

For his part, McCarthy is not assuming anything when it comes to Hurts’ availability. With that said, whether the Eagles play Hurts or Minshew, the Cowboys will be prepared whoever they face.

“We’ll be ready for both quarterbacks,” McCarthy said, via Calvin Watkins of Dallas Morning News.

There are huge expectations on the Eagles-Cowboys meeting, so if Hurts ends up sitting out, it will be quite the damper for the highly anticipated matchup.

To recall, Dallas defensive star Micah Parsons recently played down Jalen Hurts’ MVP hype, pointing out that the quarterback is benefitting from the good team he has. That bold statement had everyone buzzing for the Week 16 game, though it could now end up being a disappointment.

Hopefully Hurts will be able to play in Week 16. If not, Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will certainly take advantage of the opportunity to bounce back from their latest loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.