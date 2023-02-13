The Philadelphia Eagles took an early lead over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 via a Jalen Hurts touchdown run. Not only did the run get Philadelphia on the board first, but Hurts’ score set a brand new NFL record.

Hurts became the first quarterback to have three games with a rushing touchdown in a single postseason, via ESPN Stats & Info. Alongside his Super Bowl touchdown score, Hurts also ran one in against the Giants in the Divisional Round and the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Jalen Hurts put on an impressive rushing performance during the regular season. He ran 165 times for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 rushing touchdowns tied for second among all players in the NFL. He was the only quarterback to record 10+ rushing touchdowns.

Hurts’ explosiveness has helped unlock another element of the Eagles’ offense. They entered the postseason with the third best offense in the NFL, averaging 389.1 yards per game.

Through the first quarter of the Super Bowl, Hurts had just 18 yards on four rushes. However, his touchdown gave the Eagles strong momentum to open the game. Early in the second half, the Eagles have parlayed that momentum into a 14-7 lead.

Hurts’ play this season has proven he is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL. He has the potential to score on every play and has strengthened the Eagles’ Super Bowl window this year and beyond. Hurts will be looking to get used to the Super Bowl. In his first appearance, he made NFL history.