Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had an insane clutch game to get the win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Philadelphia Eagles now improve to a nine-win record. Losing only one showdown in a ten-game is not only impressive but the cherry on top was they triumphed over the deadly Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce duo. Jalen Hurts made it difficult for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs secondary to catch him. All of that combined with his offensive versatility netted them the much-needed win. The Eagles quarterback knew exactly what they did right and unveiled it in his post-game interview, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

“We showed up when it mattered most,” was all that Jalen Hurts could say after his late-game heroics led the Eagles to a massive victory.

The second half was all about the Eagles star and his date with the end zone. Hurts started the clutch scoring barrage in the third quarter. A 10-yard run for a touchdown along with a Jake Elliott conversion put them behind the Chiefs just by three. He would then bid Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs a good night after rushing for only a yard. This put the Eagles up by four and Kansas City could no longer answer back after.

Hurts completely outclassed Mahomes in this latest chapter of their rivalry. The Eagles quarterback only missed eight passes on 22 attempts. This eclipsed the Chiefs' offensive engine's efficiency. Mahomes had 24 completions on 43 attempted passes which spelled the difference between both elite stars.

Mahomes also could not climb through his linemen for better looks. This was a massive difference-maker when it came to their versatility. Overall, the Eagles just showed up when it mattered most and had no hesitation in finishing off Mahomes and Co.