Donna Kelce has been a star ever since we figured out that her sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce would face off in Super Bowl 57, and it seems she is capitalizing on it by teaming up with Papa Johns.

The pizza chain has announced a new pizza that features flavors from each of the cities that Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce play in. One half is cheesesteak topping, a nod to older brother Jason’s the Philadelphia Eagles. The other side is barbecue chicken, representing Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs.

The pizza was delivered to Donna Kelce earlier this week, according to Marisa Losciale of parade.com. Papa Johns announced discounts on multiple pizzas this weekend.

The perfect pizza for a house divided! 🏈🍕 Unlike @dkelce1, you don’t have to split your love. This weekend only, use code MAMAKELCE to enjoy 25% off regular menu price BBQ Chicken Bacon or Philly Cheesesteak specialty pizzas. pic.twitter.com/vMSLzUF1xT — Papa Johns Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 10, 2023

Fans can get 25% off of a regular menu price barbecue chicken bacon or Philly cheesesteak pizza this weekend only by using promo code MAMAKELCE. The split pie is an exclusive for Donna Kelce, but fans can get a discount on either type of pizza.

If neither of these pizzas are for you, Papa Johns is also offering a limited edition football-shaped pizza this weekend. It is made with a thin crust, and has extra pepperoni and cheese on top of it.

Donna Kelce has shown support for both of her sons this week, leaving both of them hand-written notes ahead of the week. She showed up to the game decked out in Eagles green and Chiefs red.

Papa Johns split pizza represents Donna Kelce’s split allegiance for Super Bowl 57. There will be a mixed feeling no matter the outcome of the game.