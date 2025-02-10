Despite a crushing Super Bowl 57 defeat versus the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seemingly secured his “I have arrived” moment. The young signal-caller dropped off a little the following season, however, and was overshadowed by Saquon Barkley during the 2024-25 campaign. Skepticism persisted, to a large degree. But he earned unequivocal vindication on Sunday.

Two years after what was supposed to be his breakthrough, Hurts gets his official coronation. The 26-year-old is a champion following the Eagles' 40-22 dismantling of the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Yes, the defense suffocated Patrick Mahomes and stumped KC head coach Andy Reid, but Hurts once again delivered in the biggest sports spectacle of the year.

He completed 17-of-22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns (one poor interception) while also rushing for 72 yards and another score on his way to being named the game's MVP. Nike's Jordan Brand fittingly commemorated his crowning achievement with a stirring commercial that took aim at Hurts' critics.

“Hate that you said he wasn't a top-10 quarterback?” the narrator asked, while Teddy Pendergrass' “Love T.K.O. played in the background, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Hate that you said he couldn't throw the ball? Hate that he got over when push came to shove? Hate that he always say the right things? Hate that in your all-knowing, armchair wisdom you were sure he'd come up short. Hate that you got it wrong?”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will get his flowers

The Jordan advertisement perfectly concludes with the phrase, “Love, Hurts.” A longstanding narrative was torn to shreds inside New Orleans, Louisiana's Caesars Superdome. With the Chiefs zeroing in on Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts stepped up and converted in key moments.

A beautiful 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith in the third quarter put the Eagles up 34-0 and served as a personal exclamation point for No. 1. Hurts was ultimately unfazed by the doubt surrounding him, as it is something he has pushed past throughout his playing career.

When the 6-foot-1 QB lost the starting job at Alabama to Tua Tagovailoa, many focused on his modest passing numbers. When he threw for more than 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns with the Oklahoma Sooners, they used the Big 12's porous defense as an excuse to slow down the hype train. And when he advanced to his second Super Bowl in three years, people pointed to Saquon Barkley, a daunting defense and a top-quality offensive line.

Now, less than 24 hours after hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Hurts is still a subject of debates. The Eagles as a whole will justly receive their due for thumping the former two-time defending champs. A complete effort secured the franchise a special place in Super Bowl history. But Hurts' name is forever linked with this feat, spelled out in bold ink for everyone to see.