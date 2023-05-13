Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a proven winner in Jalen Hurts. All throughout his college and pro career, the star quarterback has proven time and time again that he knows how to put himself and his team in a position to succeed. Now, Hurts has earned yet another accolade, and this might be his most impactful yet. Jalen Hurts just got his master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma. (video via NFL on Twitter)

Yes, you read that right. THAT Jalen Hurts, the QB that led the Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance almost 3 months ago, now has a master’s degree from Oklahoma. It’s not just your regular bachelor’s too, which makes it more impressive. It just goes to show you how much Hurts values life outside football.

The Eagles quarterback isn’t the first NFL QB to earn an advanced degree, though. Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III also has a master’s degree of his own, an M.A in Communications. San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young schooled defenses on the field, but he was excellent in school as well. He holds the title of Juris Doctor, finishing a law degree after his bachelor’s degree.

Hurts has secured his life outside of football. Now, the Eagles QB will most likely look to cement his legacy on the field. The former Oklahoma QB nearly led his team to their second Super Bowl in franchise history, but they ultimately came up short. Now, they’ve kept most of the offense intact while beefing up their defense.

The road to a Super Bowl is hard. Just because you’ve made it there before doesn’t mean you’ll get another chance in your career. Can Jalen Hurts help bring ring number 2 to the Eagles?