The Philadelphia Eagles received a major boost for their offensive line ahead of their pivotal Week 11 matchup against the Washington Commanders. As reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Eagles announced Wednesday that left tackle Jordan Mailata has been activated off Injured Reserve, putting him in line to play on Thursday Night Football. This development adds key protection for quarterback Jalen Hurts as the Eagles aim to extend their five-game winning streak.

Mailata has been sidelined since Week 6 with a hamstring injury sustained during the Eagles’ victory over the Cleveland Browns. His absence forced him onto Injured Reserve, prompting Fred Johnson to step in as his replacement. Under Johnson’s protection, the Eagles have averaged an impressive 31.8 points per game since Week 7, highlighting the unit’s resilience. However, Mailata’s return offers a significant upgrade as the Eagles prepare to face a high-stakes division rival.

Eagles activate Jordan Mailata prior to Week 11 Commanders showdown

Philadelphia opened a 21-day practice window for Mailata on Monday, allowing him to participate in team practices and assess his readiness. After a full week of practice, Mailata’s activation signals confidence in his condition, adding strength to an already formidable offensive line. The timing is crucial, as the Eagles lead the NFC East with a 7-2 record, just half a game ahead of the Commanders, who stand at 7-3. Thursday night’s game will mark the first of two meetings between the teams, with another matchup scheduled in Washington.

With the Commanders’ aggressive defensive front, Mailata’s presence is expected to reinforce Hurts’ protection, allowing Philadelphia to leverage their dynamic offense in a competitive NFC East race. The Eagles’ offense has flourished in Mailata’s absence, yet his return is anticipated to stabilize their line further and bolster their chances against Washington’s defensive threats.

The Eagles’ injury update brings promising news for a team riding high on momentum, and Mailata’s activation gives Hurts and the Eagles another advantage in their pursuit of the division title.