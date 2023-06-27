The Philadelphia Eagles losing the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs is driving them to get back to the big game in 2023. After an offseason featuring numerous moves, Jalen Hurts is still leading the way for a super-talented team. The MVP runner-up is not forgetting the Super Bowl loss.

Eagles center Jason Kelce said in an interview with JAKIB Sports that Hurts is not one to blame external factors for the outcome of the game. He is taking the loss hard despite having a fantastic individual performance.

“When you’re the guy, when you’re Jalen Hurts — and I know the way he thinks, 'cause we've talked about it — he still beats himself up over for play and that play,” Kelce said. “It's like, ‘Dude, you had the best performance ever by a quarterback in the history of a Super Bowl. You did just fine.’ But the reality is, when you’re that guy, if you're really a competitor, you think you control stuff. You don’t want to acknowledge that somebody else or a field or officials, 'cause once you start doing that, you start devaluing who you are and who we are.”

While it is true that Hurts gifted the Chiefs a touchdown by fumbling and allowing Nick Bolton to score a touchdown, he also had a phenomenal game overall. With four total touchdowns, 304 passing yards, a team-leading total of 70 rushing yards and just that one turnover, the Eagles quarterback crushed it.

Even as the quarterback, Hurts cannot control everything his team does. The Eagles allowing a long punt return that set up an easy touchdown, surrendering scores on each of Kansas City's second-half drives and failing to get anything from the run game (outside of Hurts) played massive roles in Philly's defeat. But as the team's leader, Hurts takes the responsibility on his shoulders.

While Jalen Hurts is not letting himself off the hook for his mistakes in the Eagles' Super Bowl loss, he is also telling his team that they have to treat this upcoming season like they still have to prove something. His level-headed leadership is a huge reason for Philadelphia's status as one of the NFL's best teams.