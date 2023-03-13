Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Get excited Philadelphia Eagles fans. Jason Kelce isn’t quite done yet.

After weeks of mulling the decision since the Super Bowl to retire or run it back for another season, the veteran made the announcement Monday on Twitter that he plans to play in 2023:

“I have put much thought into whether it makes sense to play another season. After talking it over with my wife and many other friends and family, I have decided to return for another year. Thank you to all my supporters and detractors for fueling me, I ain’t f****g done yet!”

This is huge news for the Eagles, who get their center back and of course, their leader. Kelce is the heart and soul of this Philly team. The 35-year-old clearly still has that itch to keep playing, especially after the heartbreak of losing his first Super Bowl.

However, he admitted after the loss to the Chiefs that it wouldn’t affect his final decision:

“From everything I’ve been told about when you know it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it’s going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore,” Kelce said, via ESPN. “And I don’t think that winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue playing football or not.”

Jason Kelce clearly still has something left in the tank. He was an All-Pro in 2022 in front of Jalen Hurts. While Philly already has his replacement in Cam Jurgens, there is no question Kelce’s return will fire up everyone in and around the organization.