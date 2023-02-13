Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles were oh-so-close to their second Super Bowl title in six years, losing an instant classic to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 on Sunday night despite leading by ten points at halftime.

After the disappointing loss, Jason Kelce says he’ll decide “hopefully soon” if he’s retiring after the disappointing Super Bowl LVII loss, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kelce has played 12 seasons in the NFL, all with the Eagles; he was a big part of their championship win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

“It’s hard to get here,” Jason Kelce said after the game. “I haven’t really allowed the emotion to get to me yet and I’m sure we’ll have a more emotional interaction. But I’m really, really happy for Trav. He played his butt off. That team deserved everything they had coming to them. They earned it. I have a lot of respect for everyone in that organization. There’s a lot of people in that organization who gave me my start in the league, including the head coach Andy Reid. Obviously, I would’ve liked to win but I’m happy for Trav.”

All class from Jason Kelce, who stayed on the field to watch Travis lift the Vince Lombardi trophy with the Chiefs, while most of the other Eagles were inside the locker room after the crushing loss.

Although Kelce said the night stung for him, he wanted to watch his younger brother’s moment before he headed into the locker room.

“I’ve talked to my brother more this year than I’ve probably talked to him since college,” Jason Kelce said. “He’s an incredible person. It’s been truly a joy. Probably one of my most enjoyable seasons both as an Eagle and as a brother.”

Kelce had another standout season for the green and white in 2022-23, and if it is the end of his career, it was an exceptional one for Jason Kelce.