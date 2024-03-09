The Philadelphia Eagles may be looking to move on from two key members of their defensive line in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, but one member of the Eagles defensive line who had previously been weighing retirement will officially be back in Philadelphia for the 2024 season.
BG IS BACK ‼️ We've agreed to terms with DE Brandon Graham on a one-year contract extension.@Toyota | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/K4aUUvJuIG
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 9, 2024
Graham will be 36 years old once the season starts, but the fourteen-year veteran who was selected by Philadelphia with the 13th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft is not far removed from one of the most productive seasons of his long career. In 2022, Graham posted a career high in sacks with 11. He also added 35 tackles and two forced fumbles for an Eagles D that was among the best in the league.
While Brandon Graham may not have the gaudy career numbers that typically put a player in “franchise legend” territory, make no mistake, he is already there in Philadelphia. Graham will become the first player in Eagles history to play fifteen seasons for the franchise. Just last year, he passed David Akers on the all-time games played list for the Eagles. And it was Graham who, with a strip sack of Tom Brady late in the 4th quarter, cliched the Eagles victory in Super Bowl LII.
If the 2024 season is indeed Graham's last, and if he stays in Philadelphia all season, he'll become just the 58th player in NFL history to have a career of at least 15 seasons all with just one NFL franchise, and only the fourth defensive end in league history to do so.