Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is leaving the door open to coaching once he finally decides to hang it up from the NFL. Kelce says high school coaching is something he would be interested in, per The Big Podcast with Shaq. Kelce is also interested in possibly coaching pro football.

“NFL that's a big time commitment, college no, not interested. It’s too much because you got to recruit, you got to coach, you’ll never be with your family,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I feel like the best two levels of coaching is high school where you get to develop kids and really form them, and help them grow into men and offer that guidance, and the NFL you get to compete at the highest level. It’s still a time commitment in the NFL but that’s where financially it kind of makes sense.”

Kelce is contemplating retirement following the 2023 season with the Eagles. Kelce helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022, but lost that year to the Kansas City Chiefs. Kelce has played in the league since 2011; every season spent with the Eagles. He's expecting to make a decision about his future in the next few weeks, per the New York Post.

The Eagles lost in the NFC Wild Card this past season, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9. Philadelphia finished the 2023 season with 11 wins but couldn't make it back to the big game. ESPN had reported that Kelce would retire following the season, but Kelce pushed back on that report and is leaving all options open.

If Kelce does decide to be a coach some day, it would certainly be fun to see him develop a program at any level.