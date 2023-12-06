Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce surprisingly no longer cares if the Brotherly Shove gets banned or not

One of the most debated plays this NFL season is the Brotherly Shove, or the tush-push. The Philadelphia Eagles have mastered this play to perfection, making it arguably the most unstoppable call in the NFL and giving the Eagles practically guaranteed conversions on 3rd- or 4th-and-short.

The debate comes in with many believing the tush-push should be banned. This past weekend, rumors came out that commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly wants to ban the play. His reasoning wasn't stated, but injuries and fairness have been two speculated for why.

Amid the controversy, Eagles center Jason Kelce shockingly revealed he no longer cares if it gets banned or not.

“Ban it. At this point, I don't care. I'm over the discussion about it,” Kelce said on the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. “That's where I'm kind of like ‘whatever.' We were really good at running quarterback sneaks before we did the push. I don't think it's a necessary part for it. It certainly helps, there's not question about it. I don't have the energy to care about whether it gets banned or not. We're gonna run it right now because we're good at it and it's effective.

“Whatever they do next season, we'll figure out a way to do something at a high level and make it effective. If it's for a health reason, I don't think a lot of guys get injured on it, so I don't think that's a good reason. If it's for an unfair advantage, we've already seen other teams do it at not as good of a success level … if they do ban the Brotherly Shove, there will be a good reason behind it that the commissioner wants to get done.”

Like Kelce points out, it's unlikely banning the tush-push will hurt them that much. After all, they have Jalen Hurts and one of the best quarterback sneak offenses. The Brotherly Shove is a nice advantage, but they'll be just fine without it.