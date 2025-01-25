Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is known by many to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL despite his talent tending to be overlooked. However, Offensive tackle Jordan Mailata could care less about what others outside the organization think of his star teammate and squad.

Mailata took part in a scheduled Eagles press conference on Thursday, providing his outlook on the team's upcoming game against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship.

One question Mailata received was about Hurts' standing as a quarterback, with the reporter wondering if it ever bothered him that he isn't considered to be the highest caliber.

“Jalen has kind of become the hot thing of this season, and with good reason. But does it ever, I know it doesn't bother him much, but has it ever bothered you that, you know, people don't really consider Jalen that caliber of a quarterback despite his record?” the reporter asked.

Mailata answered in a way that can best be summed up in five words, but shows his full commitment to his teammate and desire to win.

“I apologize for this; I couldn't give a f***. I just wanna apologize. I'm sorry. I couldn't give a rat's a** about whatever anybody says outside this building. It ain't gonna help us win championships and that's our goal,” Mailata responded.

How Jalen Hurts, Eagles are approaching Commanders duel

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have a chance to make their second Super Bowl appearance in the last three years. However, it requires getting past a red-hot Commanders squad featuring rookie star quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington has surprised many in their playoff run to the NFC Championship, making plays on both sides of the ball to give heartbreaking defeats to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Their composure on the road has been noteworthy, seeing the likes of Daniels, Brian Robinson Jr., and Terry McLaurin shine on the field.

This is where Philadelphia needs to be at their best on defense. Their offense will need all it can get from Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and AJ Brown, but their playmakers on the other side of the ball must do everything possible to make life difficult for Daniels and the Commanders' offense.

Having a healthy Hurts would greatly boost the Eagles' chances of victory. He was seen with a noticeable limp in last week's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

He fought through the injury as he finished with 15 completions for 75 yards while scoring a rushing touchdown. However, giving Hurts the best protection, while he dons a knee brace for the upcoming game, will provide the team a chance to cause trouble for the opposing defense.

Fighting for the chance to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 59, the Eagles will host the Commanders at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.