By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field and taken to the hospital by ambulance after taking a hit early in his team’s Sunday game against thew New Orleans Saints.

Sweat was injured while attempting a tackle on third-and-one midway through the first quarter. Video of the play shows him making hard contact with Saints fullback Adam Prentice just before the line of scrimmage, also getting hit by a fellow Eagles defender. It’s unclear what specific injury Sweat may have suffered, but his head was clearly involved in the collision.

Sweat laid on the field for several minutes before a stretcher was brought out, Philadelphia teammates surrounding him before he was taken off the field. He was reportedly being transported to a nearby hospital almost immediately thereafter, per Josh Tolentino of the Philly Inquirer.

The entire Eagles team is coming on the field as Josh Sweat is stretchered off 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7h8GLo14mE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 1, 2023

The Eagles subsequently confirmed that Sweat was at the hospital, noting he had movement in all of his extremities.

Josh Sweat has been instrumental to the Eagles’ success this season. He has 47 tackles, 11 sacks, a team-high 15 tackles for loss and one interception returned for a touchdown, staking his claim as one of the most disruptive edge defenders in all of football. The former fourth-round pick was a first-time Pro Bowler last season, no doubt en route to that honor once again for his outstanding play in 2022.

Philadelphia entered Sunday’s action at 13-2, with the chance to clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs by beating the Saints. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts is sidelined for the second straight week, but is on track to be healthy for the postseason.