The Philadelphia Eagles may be without their franchise quarterback for at least another week. The team released its official injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, and Jalen Hurts is listed as doubtful to play.

Subsequent reporting indicated the Eagles plan to rest Hurts against the Saints, mostly out of an abundance of caution.

“The Eagles plan to rest Jalen Hurts against the Saints,” ESPN’s Tim McManus reported. “The decision came down to a health and safety issue, a source said, as Sirianni referenced today. Hurts’ functionality in his shoulder has progressed to a point where the team expects him back on the field soon.”

The MVP candidate was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after being sidelined on Wednesday. It was the first time Hurts has taken part in practice since injuring his throwing shoulder in a December 18th win over the Chicago Bears. He threw for 315 yards, no touchdowns and two picks against Chicago, adding 61 yards and three scores on the ground.

Hurts didn’t play versus the Dallas Cowboys last week, ceding the way for Gardner Minshew as QB1. The former Jacksonville Jaguars starter threw for 355 yards, two touchdowns and two picks against Dallas, also rushing for a score. But Philadelphia fell 40-34 to its NFC rivals despite that relatively strong performance, turning the ball over on downs with 20 seconds left after Minshew’s deep pass to AJ Brown fell incomplete on the Cowboys’ 20-yard line.

Philadelphia, 13-2, will clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs with a win over New Orleans.