On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 7-1 on the 2023 season with a highly entertaining 38-31 road win over the division rival Washington Commanders. This game was no cakewalk for the Eagles, as they had to battle back from a Commanders lead at halftime of the game before finally pulling away in the fourth quarter for the victory, thanks in no small part to the contributions of star wide receiver AJ Brown.

Brown was absolutely electric in the victory for Philadelphia, hauling in eight receptions from quarterback Jalen Hurts, good for 130 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

After the game, Brown got an endorsement from one of the greatest NFL wide receivers of all time, Julio Jones, who just so happened to sign with the Eagles earlier this month.

“He's going to be great for a while,” said Jones, per Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Julio Jones also hauled in his first touchdown as a member of the Eagles in the win over Washington, marking his only reception of the afternoon. While the Eagles' offense hasn't necessarily been electric thus far in 2023 as compared to what they produced during last season's run to the Super Bowl, it has still been impressive in its ability to find different ways to win games depending on how things are going.

On Sunday, it was the aerial attack that was working in Philadelphia's favor, as evidenced by Brown's performance and Jalen Hurts' 319 passing yards and four touchdown completions.

The Eagles next take the field against the Dallas Cowboys on November 5.