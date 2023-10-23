Earlier this week, it was announced that legendary NFL wide receiver Julio Jones would be signing with the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday evening against the Miami Dolphins, Jones made his impact felt immediately by hauling in a short pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Julio Jones’ first catch as an Eagle. pic.twitter.com/6g344Voq2O — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 23, 2023

During his career with the Atlanta Falcons, Jones established himself as one of the, if not the best receiver of his generation after being selected by Atlanta in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Jones set numerous franchise and NFL records during his stint with Atlanta, which reached its peak during the mid-2010s.

Jones' career features many accolades, which include being named as a member of the All-Pro First Team twice, the Pro Bowl seven times, leading the league in receiving yards twice, leading the NFL in receptions once, being named to the 2010s All Decade team, among several other distinctions.

Julio Jones was traded by the Falcons to the Tennessee Titans during the 2021 offseason, spending the 2021 campaign in a Tennessee uniform before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

Jones' last appearance on an NFL gridiron prior to Sunday evening's game occurred in January when the Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card Round.

Now, Jones joins an Eagles roster that already features a talented cast of receivers for Jalen Hurts, including AJ Brown and Devonta Smith. The Eagles currently sit tied for an NFL-best record of 5-1, as did the Dolphins entering the marquee matchup.

Jones wears the number 80 in his new Eagles threads.