New York Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns has made his fandom of the Philadelphia Eagles known, and ahead of their playoff matchup against the Green Bay Packers, he sent a Mariachi band to play “Fly Eagles Fly” on The Rich Eisen Show.

Karl-Anthony Towns has made many appearances on The Rich Eisen Show over the years, often discussing the Eagles and the NFL in general. Eisen himself is a New York Jets fan, while others on the show root for the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots. It is a playful gesture from Towns, obviously. The Eagles are one of the teams who have legitimate Super Bowl hopes after a very strong regular season and head into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed to take on the Packers.

The interesting part of all of this is that Eisen is a Knicks fan. Towns, obviously, was traded to New York this offseason. Towns and Jalen Brunson are the two best players on the Knicks this season, and Brunson has made his Eagles fandom loud and clear as well. It is certainly an interesting dynamic that New York fans, many who root for the Giants, have Eagles fans leading their NBA team to contention. Josh Hart, is also a fan of a division rival in the Washington Commanders, who are facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles fare this weekend. The Packers are not an easy matchup, especially if Jordan Love is firing on all cylinders. But the Eagles are one of, if not the most talented team in football when factoring in the Detroit Lions' injuries. If the Eagles end up beating the Packers, they would be hosting a divisional round game at home as well against the third highest remaining seed in the NFC. If the Eagles advance, it will be interesting to see if Towns continues these types of gestures on The Rich Eisen Show.