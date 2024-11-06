It's certainly been a season to remember for the Philadelphia Eagles, as Saquon Barkley once again shocked the NFL landscape in Week 9, and proceeds to look like one of the most talented players in franchise history. Kevin Durant is the latest in a line of professional athletes and pundits who are dealing with Barkley's Philly success in a “salty” fashion.

Durant appeared on Tuesday's episode of Up & Adams, where he subtly voiced his displeasure in watching Barkley help the Eagles win games this season, per Kay Adams.

“I get a little salty seeing him in that green,” Durant said, via Big Blue United on X, formerly Twitter.

Barkley put on another spectacular performance in Week 9 of the NFL season, recording 159 rushing yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns. The Eagles improved to 6-2, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-23.

Durant, the known Washington Commanders fan can't be too unhappy, as his squad is the current leader of the NFC East with a 7-2 record.

It'll be interesting to see if Durant is in attendance when the Eagles and Commanders battle it out on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

Saquon Barkley is having a legendary season for the Eagles

It's clear by now that Barkley's presence on the Eagles has lifted their expectations, and the situation has worked out handsomely. His move to Philadelphia from the rival New York Giants has left an interesting effect across the NFL landscape, as well.

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons spoke on how badly the Giants messed up by not re-signing their franchise player over the offseason, thus catapulting Barkley's 2024-25 arrival to the City of Brotherly Love in March.

The Eagles face the Cowboys in Week 10, and Barkley will have a chance to do damage as Parsons' status remains up in the air after missing the last two games. Dak Prescott is inactive, as well, which doesn't spark much joy for the Dallas fanbase ahead of the rivalry showdown.