The Philadelphia Eagles have some celebrities backing them on Super Bowl Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The most notable among them is probably Bradley Cooper, who played a diehard Eagles fan in the movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” and has followed them religiously. Another is comedian Kevin Hart, who has backed his hometown team for decades.

Hart, who often plays a bumbling but good-hearted ne’er-do-well in many of his movies, has become a very prominent and well-paid entertainer. It’s clear that quite a bit of cash has come his way because he claims to have spent “$16.5 million cash” on an eagle. An actual eagle.

Hart posted a video on Instagram in which he proclaims his love for the Eagles and then displayed the eagle at his house. The bird was on the arm of its handler, and the comedian proceeded to tell his audience that he name the bird is Jalen Hurts, after the Eagles quarterback.

At one point in the video, Hart asks the handler if he delivers a heartfelt “Fly, Eagles, Fly” command, will the regal-looking bird fly around the house and come back to where it started from.

The handler simply waved his head in a no motion, and Hart is disappointed and says he should have been informed. “They should have told me that when I bought it,” Hart said. “They didn’t tell me that.”

Kevin Hart and his pet eagle will presumably watch the Super Bowl on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and based on his non-stop commercial for DraftKings, he will likely have a bet on his favorite team..