The Philadelphia Eagles got one of their biggest wins in franchise history on Sunday. Philadelphia beat Kansas City 40-22 to win Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans. This is the second time the Eagles have won the Super Bowl. Now the Eagles can celebrate the victory and slowly begin thinking about what comes next.

Rumors were swirling that veteran Eagles tackle Lane Johnson may retire if Philly won the Super Bowl this season. He put those rumors to bed immediately after winning the game.

“I'm not retiring,” Johnson replied to a question about those rumors from Dianna Russini.

Johnson also took the opportunity to praise Philadelphia's defense for such a strong performance.

“I credit Clint and coach Wash for getting those guys ready,” Johnson continued. “They remembered a few years ago, [had] shirts with a grave and zero sacks so that was fresh in their minds.”

The Eagles logged six sacks and three turnovers against the Chiefs. One of those turnovers was a pick-six by rookie CB Cooper DeJean.

Kansas City had practically no offense for the first half of the game.

“I was really happy with how our defense responded,” Johnson said. “Really made it easy for us. KC did a good job of stopping our run game but Jalen made it work today. Crazy.”

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley dishes on Chiefs game plan that led to quiet outing

The Eagles had a convincing win against the Chiefs. However, not everything went according to plan.

Philadelphia would have loved to get Saquon Barkley going in the running game. Unfortunately, Kansas City invested significant resources in preventing that from happening.

Barkley spoke about the Chiefs' game plan to shut him down after the game.

“We knew that the focus would be on the run game and we took advantage of it,” Barkley told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “We took advantage of it in the pass game. Jalen [Hurts] came out, played big and it took a team effort. Coaches, everyone in the Eagles organization, it takes all of us.”

The Chiefs' plan to shut down Barkley worked fairly well.

Barkley had 25 carries for 57 yards and no touchdowns during the Super Bowl. His longest run was a 10-year scamper. Kansas City clearly did not want to lose by letting Saquon rip off multiple 70+ yard touchdowns.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts picked up the slack. He had 11 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground. His scrambles ended up taking the place of Barkley's runs and were highly effective.

Now the Eagles will try to repeat as Super Bowl champions during the 2025 NFL season.