The Philadelphia Eagles have shown star quarterback Jalen Hurts the money. Hurts has agreed to a monster five-year deal worth $255 million with the Eagles, which means that he will be serving as a quarterback for Philly until the 2028 NFL season. The contract also includes a huge guaranteed amount of $179.304 million. Hurts is set for multiple lifetimes and his Eagles teammates are very happy for him.

“Love it… fam deserves it!!,” Eagles cornerback Darius Slay tweeted after learning the news. Slay also signed a new contract with Philadelphia this offseason but it pales in comparison to what Hurts stands to get going forward. The veteran cornerback inked a two-year extension deal with the Eagles worth $42 million, which definitely isn’t too shabby, but again, is like a drop in the bucket when compared to Hurts’.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, meanwhile, tweeted “That’s my quarterback! 💪.”

Jalen Hurts is coming off a sensational 2022 campaign under center for the Eagles during which he racked up 3,701 passing yards and 22 touchdowns against six interceptions on a 66.5 percent completion rate while leading Philadelphia all the way to the Super Bowl. The Eagles fell short of winning it all, as they fell prey to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs but their strong showing in 2022 showed that in Jalen Hurts, they have a franchise quarterback in the making — if he weren’t already by then.

Only Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns has a contract with bigger guaranteed money than Jalen Hurts in the history of the NFL.