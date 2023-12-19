Eagles fans' hearts were in their mouths after Lane Johnson crumpled to the floor in pain after a knock.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have one of the best records in the NFL at the moment but the past week or so wasn't exactly kind to them; the Eagles are coming off a blowout defeat to division rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, and now, during their Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia saw one of its most crucial players, right tackle Lane Johnson, sustain a terrifying injury scare.

With 3:02 remaining in the third quarter, the Eagles ran the football with D'Andre Swift, gaining two yards in the process. However, in the scramble, Seahawks linebacker Darrell Taylor landed behind Johnson, clipping his leg. The Eagles right tackle immediately crumpled to the floor in pain while holding onto his left ankle.

Thankfully for the Eagles, Lane Johnson didn't sustain anything resembling a serious injury even though it didn't look good in the immediate aftermath of the play. Johnson was able to jog the knock off immediately and he was able to return to the contest. His presence is crucial for the Eagles, especially amid their offensive troubles on Monday night in a 20-17 loss against the Seahawks.

A future Hall of Famer, Johnson continues to be such an anchor for the Eagles' offensive line, dominating the right side of play and infuriating fans of the opposition with the many tricks he deploys to create space for the team's attack. He has missed just one game this season, and it doesn't look like this injury scare will be something that lingers the further the Eagles go into the season.