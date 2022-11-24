Published November 24, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has been catching plenty of heat from Eagles fans, which really comes with the job. Being someone who’s part of the control team of the Eagles, who have one of the most rabid fanbases in the NFL, Gannon is always going to be criticized whenever there’s any drop in the form of the team’s defense.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, has defended Gannon, saying that

“I stuck up for him because I believe in Jonathan Gannon,” Sirianni told reporters. “He’s a great football coach, and you have continued to see the defenses get better and better and better as he’s been here. I get it, we all get it, we’re in a week-to-week league when it comes to some of these things, right? We know that after a bad performance they’re going to be calling for us. After a good performance, right, whatever. So, we understand the waves of the season.”

The Eagles are ranked seventh through 11 weeks in the 2022 NFL season with just 18.3 points per game, but their ability to stop the run remains a question mark. They are allowing 122.2 rushing yards per game, which is good for only 19th in the league. They are also 24th in opponents’ yards per rushing attempt (4.6). When the Eagles lost to the Washington Commanders in Week 10 at home, the Commanders gave up 152 yards on the ground and a couple of rushing touchdowns.

Philly’s run defense will be put to the test again this coming Sunday against the Green Bay Packers, who have a dynamic running back in Aaron Jones.