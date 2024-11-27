After taking care of business against a Los Angeles Rams team that can attack opposing defenses through the air with the best of them, the Philadelphia Eagles have a new challenge for Week 13 in the form of the Baltimore Ravens, who are one of the two-best rushing offenses in the entire NFL.



Now granted, the Eagles' rushing defense should have plenty of experience going up against an elite running back and a duel-threat quarterback, as they have to do so every single week in practice, but Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson have different styles than Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, which could create all sorts of unique looks that perplex Philadelphia's front seven.

Discussing the challenge Henry and Jackson bring to the table in Week 13, Nick Sirianni told reporters on Tuesday that he has a healthy respect for Baltimore's top rushers, as it should create a unique challenge for Philly's finest.

“Both different players, different schemes, everything like that. But I think the thing that you can really focus on is Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are phenomenal football players that help their team win football games. And Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are phenomenal football players that help their team win football games,” Sirianni told reporters.

“Excited about the opportunity this week because it's our next one. It will be a really good opponent, really well coached, good players, good atmosphere that will be there. Excited about the opportunity this week. And we're going to have to be on it against a really good team.”

While the Eagles have faced off against the Ravens during Jackson's tenure as starting quarterback, with the player selected with Philadelphia's original 32nd overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft facing them in Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season, they have never played against Henry during his tenure in Baltimore. Is Sirianni ready for this challenge? Yes, as he's done so before.

Nick Sirianni: Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley are game-wreckers

Discussing the prospects of defending Henry in a game where Barkley is also on the field, Sirianni noted that the “King” is a big, tough bruiser, but Philly, too, has an elite back who can impact a game, one with all the tools to rip of game-changing runs on a near-weekly basis.

“Obviously, both great football players. A lot of respect for Derrick Henry. Like you said, I've been able to see him a bunch when I was in the division. I think we played him one time since I've been here, in '22. Big, strong, fast, hard to tackle. He is as advertised when you see him in person. And obviously, we all see it, you guys all see it, the play speaks for itself,” Sirianni told reporters.

“We'll have to be good with our fundamentals. You've got to be in the right positions on defense. You've got to tackle well. You've got to get off blocks well. You've got to have relentless effort to the football, which is everything we pride ourselves in defensive football and playing good football. He's able to hit a home run and make you pay if not everybody is on the same page if you're not tackling well, if you're not getting off blocks well, if you're not hustling to the football. So, that part of it reminds you of Saquon because it's similar. With Saquon, if the team doesn't tackle well or, get-off blocks well or, is not hustling to the football, or is not all on the same page, he can hit a home run. It's similar for both guys.”

While Henry's game is most often highlighted for his bruising style between the tackles, the former rushing champion does hold the current record for the longest run in the NFL during the 2024 season, with his 87 yards run out gaining the next man, Isaac Guerendo, by a full 11 yards. If the Eagles don't maintain stout gap integrity between the tackles, who knows, maybe he'll rip off another long run against Philly, too.