The Philadelphia Eagles' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Washington Commanders has been filled with action. Philly has their hands full, as they trailed 10-6 by the end of the third quarter. However, before that point, Eagles place kicker Jake Elliott surged on social media, and Philly fans will not like the reason why.

Elliott missed two field goals leading up to the last quarter of the game, and fans on social media had too much fun criticizing him, as seen on X (formerly Twitter):

One X user also captured stadium fans' reaction to the Eagles kicker's woes:

“Jake Elliott has missed two field goals. Fans are booing him and telling he sucks. (He does not suck). A guy a few rows down just took off his Elliott jersey and threw it on the ground in front of his seat,” Grant Paulson wrote.

Another user further captured Elliot's struggles with a stat that goes beyond his performance against the Commanders:

“Jake Elliott hasn't made a field goal of longer than 50 yards this season and is now under 80% on the season. That is…bad,” The Bird Blitz posted.

Fans cannot believe Eliiott's streaky play. One went as far as to suggest that his abilities were transferred to other Eagles players.

“Yeah there's something off with Jake this year, I don't get it. Maybe they traded his talent for the rest of the team to get good,” one fan wrote.

Some fans even suggested that Elliott was “washed” given how his impressive 2023 play compares to 2024's. Elliott nailed a career-high 93 percent of his field goals during the 2023 campaign, and through nine games in 2024, he has held a career-low of 80 percent.

Despite his struggles, Jake Elliott can improve. Hopefully, he will bust out of his slump and continue to push the Eagles forward. Philly has some ground to make up if they want to leave Thursday Night Football victorious.