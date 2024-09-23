The Philadelphia Eagles overcame injuries and more questionable decision-making to win a 15-12 slugfest against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took heavy criticism from fans after the performance, and he realizes there are still a lot of the same mistakes being made.

“This is not sustainable,” Sirianni said, per Josh Alper of NBC Sports.

The Eagles defense showed up to play in New Orleans, but they had execution issues once again offensively. Jalen Hurts and the offense were shut out through three quarters by the Saints defense, until Saquon Barkley found an opening to break loose for an electrifying 65-yard run to put the Eagles ahead 7-3.

Barkley did it again, just as it happened in the Eagles' Week 1 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He gave the team the spark they desperately needed, proving his clutch gene makes the Eagles a far more dangerous opponent in the NFC. Right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a concussion in the Week 3 matchup, as well as wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a brutal hit early in the fourth quarter which took him out of the game. This could further complicate the adjustments made by Sirianni and his coaching staff in practice this week.

What needs to change for the Eagles ahead of Week 4?

The Eagles must become a more balanced team, and start showing some consistency. It appears that the offense and the defense can never click at the same time. In Weeks 1 and 2, the offense took control of the game while the defense allowed countless completions and virtually no pressure on the opposing quarterback. Sunday's win against the Saints was the complete opposite.

New Orleans hit a field goal midway through the first quarter, but struggled just as much as the Eagles to get anything going on offense. This was a great job by Vic Fangio, who has taken a lot of heat from the poor defensive outings from the Eagles to begin the season.

The head-scratching decisions from Sirianni on offense have been a major issue, and something needs to happen with the play-calling in the first quarter after two consecutive weeks of it costing them. Opting to kick a 60-yard field goal with a 7-6 lead, that eventually gave the Saints a boost for a touchdown drive late in the fourth could've shut the door. Luckily it didn't. If not for Barkley's TD in fourth quarter, there likely would be a 1-2 team in Philadelphia, instead of 2-1.

That said, Sirianni has a full week to get the Eagles prepared for a revenge game against the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 4.