The Philadelphia Eagles are playing some great football heading into a crucial part of the NFL calendar. Philadelphia is heading into Week 9 with a 5-2 record and is on a three-game winning streak. The Eagles may still be buyers at the NFL's trade deadline even though they are already on a roll.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni shared his true feelings about how his team will approach the trade deadline during an interview on Monday.

“I love the team that we have,” Sirianni said via the team's official website. “And I think this team is really coming together. With that being said, I know we're always looking for ways to improve our team. I know [GM] Howie [Roseman] is the best at that — of always, always, always, looking at ways he can improve the football team. I admire that and value that of how he goes to work there.”

Sirianni made it clear that a trade at the deadline is not necessary for the Eagles to have a good season.

“But like I said, love the guys that we have,” Sirianni continued. “I think we're coming together really nicely as a team. But we'll see how this next week plays out.”

The Eagles are most likely to add talent on the defensive line, specifically at edge rusher. That is, if they make a move at all. They may still have faith in offseason addition Bryce Huff, who has struggled so far this season.

If they do, it won't be because Vic Fangio asked for one.

Fangio said “no” on Tuesday when asked if he wants to see a position addressed before the trade deadline. He believes that deadline trades rarely work out.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson's savage message to Ja'Marr Chase in Eagles win

One reason the Eagles don't need to acquire anyone at the trade deadline is because they love their roster.

The defensive secondary is one example of a unit that Philadelphia invested in heavily during the offseason. Those investments are paying dividends as the Eagles shut down Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals on Sunday.

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson had a savage message for Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase during the game.

“This ain’t the back end you want to play with,” Gardner-Johnson said.

Gardner-Johnson praised his teammates for having a ton of talent and attitude.

“We’re a back end that’s feisty, we love to play ball, and we’re not going to take anything for granted and we understand what type of competitors we go against,” Gardner-Johnson said. “So we’re not shying (away) from nobody.”

Eagles rookie Cooper DeJean got in on the big plays against the Bengals. DeJean made a crucial fourth-down stop on Ja'Marr Chase that helped the Eagles coast to a victory.

“We needed a stop,” DeJean said. “Big stop. But it’s me doing my job. That’s what it comes down to. Everybody doing their job on the defense. That was my job. That was my man, so I had to go make the tackle.”

Next up for the Eagles is a Week 9 matchup against the Jaguars.