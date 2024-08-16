For the Philadelphia Eagles, the preseason is meant to focus solely on fine-tuning and rebuilding confidence. There is not supposed to be much uncertainty on the depth chart. Kenny Pickett surely did not expect there to be questions regarding his status as the team's backup quarterback. Though, fans are taking notice of third-stringer Tanner McKee following an impressive outing in Philly's 14-13 win over the New England Patriots.

Pickett displayed near-perfect accuracy, completing 11 of his 13 pass attempts, but he managed only 5.2 yards per pass, Conversely, McKee was 15-of-19 for 140 yards (7.4 yards per pass) and led the Eagles down the field for a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He connected with Ainias Smith for what proved to be the difference-making two-point conversion.

The successful effort has people talking, but it is not persuading head coach Nick Sirianni to deviate from his plan. He is publicly voicing his support for Pickett.

“You saw where they went in today,” Sirianni said postgame, per reporter Zach Berman. “Kenny's our No. 2, Tanner's our No. 3, and I'm happy both guys are on the roster.”

Does Eagles QB Kenny Pickett have to worry about losing his job?

The fourth-year HC is sticking with the status quo for now. One night is not going to cause a shift in his QB room. People cannot forget that McKee struggled immensely in the week one preseason win against the Baltimore Ravens (6-of-16 for 39 yards). Though, fans are also closely keeping track of Pickett's performances, both of which have been extremely underwhelming.

The former first-round pick is failing to advance the ball much and is showcasing the same limited skill set that Steeler Nations knows all too well. Playing behind reserves while the Patriots rolled out their starters early in Thursday's game probably explains some of the shortcomings, and possibly the gap between him and McKee. Nevertheless, Kenny Pickett is expected to give his team more at this point of his carer.

With Pittsburgh deciding to move on from him after two years and Tanner McKee increasing his stock, the offseason trade acquisition is in danger of reaching new lows. Although he will not supplant Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, this is a prime opportunity for Pickett to curry favor with NFL executives. The 26-year-old can still reignite his career in Philly, but he has to provide teams with evidence of clear improvement.

That has definitely not been the case through the first two preseason matchups. As long as Nick Sirianni stays in his corner, Pickett's redemption arc has life. He will look to make a definitive leap forward when the Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings next weekend. Otherwise, he may start to feel the pressure.