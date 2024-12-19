Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has seen Jayden Daniels ball out continuously throughout the season. Sirianni spoke to the media on Wednesday and raved about what makes the Washington Commanders quarterback so special.

“He’s super dynamic, and he’s a good passer,” Sirianni said. “He’s outstanding with the ball in his hands and creating. I got a lot of respect for him and know we’ll have to play him a couple of times a year for a long time.

“I just continue to see him get better as he sees different looks and different things like that. They’re doing a great job with him as coaches over there as well and adapting the offense around him.

The rookie quarterback has received praise from everywhere around the NFL. Daniels was called ‘electric' by Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn after playing against the Tennessee Titans. Not to mention, he's been at the top of the Rookie of the Year voting since the season began. On the season, he's thrown for 3,045 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Also, he's been a beast on the ground, having 656 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels can give Nick Sirianni and the Eagles problems

The Eagles did a masterful job of containing Daniels in their first matchup. Also, that game was in front of a rowdy Philadelphia crowd, which made the game more difficult to play. He threw 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. That marked his lowest yardage total of the season through four quarters. Daniels's performance resulted in a 26-18 loss. Although the Eagles have a 12-2 record, the Commanders pushed their NFC East rival to the brink.

Since the Week 11 showdown, Daniels has been dominant. In the last two games, he's completed over 80% of his passes on 30 or more attempts. Furthermore, the Eagles will travel to Northwest Stadium for the second installment of this series. The NFC East leader will need to prepare for him like a certain quarterback.

Daniels received a bold MVP take from Emmanuel Acho, comparing him to Lamar Jackson. While the two aren't the same wave yet, the Commanders quarterback is approaching that area week by week. Defenses have taken him seriously and made some necessary adjustments. During the first game between the two, the Eagles made a priority to limit their receiving corps. Most notably, Terry McLaurin was consistently double-teamed throughout the game.

While it remains to be unseen if the Eagles will develop the same game plan. If it ain't broke, don't fix it. However, Daniels has proven he can adjust. With the home crowd and more experience under his belt, he could counter some of the schemes that Philadelphia throws at him. Regardless, Sirianni and his crew might have some tricks up their sleeve no one knows about.