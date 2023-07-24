The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL last season thanks in large part to Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. With Sanders gone and Hurts improving as a passer, the Eagles will have to rely on other names to get some rushing production.

Philly addressed the running back room this offseason by adding Rashaad Penny and D'Andre Swift. The Eagles already had Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, giving them one of the deepest running back rooms in the league. Head coach Nick Sirianni does not yet know who will get carries in his offense but he's fine with whatever strategy the Eagles decide.

“I’m content with whatever’s working and playing the best guys,” Sirianni said via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I love the depth that we have to be able to rotate guys and keep guys fresh. I like when you have a guy that can do all of it, I like when you have a guy that you can segment it. There’s so many different ways to do it.”

Nick Sirianni referenced the Eagles carrying the hot hand last season with Gainwell in the playoffs. After getting no more than eight carries in a regular season game, Gainwell got a total of 33 carries in three playoff games.

The expected plan by Eagles fans is to have Gainwell and Swift as the main guys with Penny filling in on third downs and Scott getting some receiving work and of course his annual touchdown against the New York Giants. Perhaps one of them gets hot and becomes the bell cow back for Philly, but chances are they'll stay with a committee for most of the season, especially if it brings success early and often.