Has Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lost the locker room as the team lost its fourth game in the last five?

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a tailspin after shockingly losing 35-31 to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17. That loss marks their fourth defeat in their last five games and has led to questions as to whether head coach Nick Sirianni still has the full trust and faith of the Eagles players. Ahead of Week 18, he addresses those concerns.

“Nick Sirianni on @SportsRadioWIP says he is not concerned he has lost the locker room, ‘I know the players and coaches we have on this team. We have great leaders. We all want to right the ship. I’m confident we can do that,’” Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio reported on Tuesday.

Whether Sirianni has lost the Eagles' locker room or not, there is no question that something is seriously wrong in Philadelphia right now. The team started 5-0 and moved to 10-1 in Week 12 before the wheels fell off in the last month-plus. And the Sirianni speculation comes on the heels of quarterback Jalen Hurts making cryptic comments saying, “We're not committed enough,” following the Eagles Week 15 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles will now have to win the hard way in the playoffs

Once firmly in the driver’s seat in the NFC and NFC East, the Eagles have now lost the No. 1 seed for sure, and will likely lose the NFC East when the dust settles on the 2023 NFL Season.

Nick Sirianni and his team no longer control their own destiny. If they right the ship and beat the New York Giants for the second time in three weeks in Week 18, they will also need a Dallas Cowboys loss to the Washington Commanders to give them the top spot in their division.

If the Eagles lose that spot, they will fall to the No. 5 seed and head to the NFC South champion's house on Wild Card Weekend. If they win that, chances are they will not play a home game through the remainder of the playoffs.