With a 2-2 start to his fourth year as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Sirianni apparently felt the need to change up his routine. Instead of making any changes to his team, Sirianni changed his look by revealing a new haircut.

As he entered Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 13, fans noticed Sirianni with significantly less hair than he had last week. The 43-year-old evidently decided to give himself a buzz cut, shaving his head practically bald.

Sirianni has become known for his unorthodox personality but has never sported a bald look before. The head coach did not give any indication of why he chose the new hairstyle but could potentially be asked about the change after the game.

The Eagles host the Cleveland Browns in Week 6 coming out of their bye week. In their last outing, Philadelphia lost disappointingly on the road to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

Eagles look to gain momentum against Browns

Whether he has hair or not, Sirianni will need to lead the Eagles to a win in Week 6 at home. Through their first four games, the team has alternated wins and losses, leading to a lackluster start to the year.

Despite the uneven results thus far, Philadelphia has gotten what they have wanted out of free agent acquisition Saquon Barkley. The former Giant has 435 rushing yards on 73 carries through four games to offset the inefficient play from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

While the Eagles are not where they want to be, the Browns are in a worse position with a 1-4 record and losing their last three outings. Cleveland's defense has been solid but they have only gotten 170.4 passing yards per game out of DeShaun Watson as they struggle to move the ball.

Should the Eagles come out on top in Week 6 and improve to 3-2, they could potentially move up in the NFC East depending on how the Dallas Cowboys fare against Detroit.