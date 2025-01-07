After being a largely forgotten part of the Philadelphia Eagles' offense for the vast majority of the 2024 NFL season, few fans expected Jahan Dotson to do much of anything in Week 18 against the New York Giants.

One of the few starters who actually played in the regular season finale, Dotson had the game of his Eagles career, catching seven of the 11 passes thrown his way for 94 yards, including a long of 19. Discussing what he saw from Dotson in Week 18, Nick Sirianni celebrated his WR3 for finally shining in the regular season finale, as he really closed out a down season on a majorly high note.

“Yeah, that was fun to watch. There were a couple really awesome plays that him and Tanner had made. You saw some things with him after the catch that was really cool with Dotson. I thought he did a good job. There weren’t a lot of opportunities for returns, but did a good job coming up and catching the ball in some conditions,” Sirianni told reporters.

“We’ve had a lot of faith in Jahan since the moment he got here. There is a reason why we traded for him. So, I’ve got a lot of faith in him and the player he is. Now, he has to share targets with some other guys that are really outstanding players. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. It gives you a lot of faith that he was able to contribute today and do the thing he is capable of today.”

Interesting stuff, right? Well, wait, it gets better, as Tanner McKee had plenty more to say on the subject as well, as he was the man who benefitted most from Dotson's play.

Tanner McKee is proud of Jahan Dotson's play for the Eagles

Discussing his connection with Dotson in Week 18, which helped to pave the way for all-time best games for both men in midnight green, McKee told reporters after the Giants game that he was proud of his wide receiver for stepping up, as he has all of the tools to be a great player in the NFL.

“Yeah, he’s a stud, really hard worker, kind of a quiet guy, but just the guy in the back that works really hard and perfects his craft. A couple of those timing routes were great. I just knew where he was going to be,” McKee told reporters. “With his speed and the way that he catches the ball and separates, I think he’s a really good player. It was good to see him have the success that he did. Obviously was a huge component to us getting the win.”

Originally expected to round out the best 1-2-3 punch in the NFL at wide receiver, Dotson's third professional season will unquestionably go down as a failure in the eyes of most, amassing just 19 catches on 33 targets for 216 yards and no touchdowns. While he didn't live up to what he produced in Washington, the pride of PSU still showed out in the end and may even be a bit of a factor in the playoffs for the Eagles, as they now know how he likes to get the ball and may take advantage of that moving forward.