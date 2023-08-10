The Philadelphia Eagles are a team with a mindset of championship or bust for the 2023 season. The team is full of players who are ready to give it all their effort week in and week out, including rookie linebacker Nolan Smith.

The Eagles selected Smith with the 30th pick in April's draft after he missed seven games last season with Georgia due to a torn pectoral muscle. Smith reflected on his recovery from the surgery that repaired the injury.

“After my surgery, them boys was shocked,” Smith said via Brandon Lee Gowton. “Day 1, I was in [the weight room] doing curls. […] I just wanted to show them boys that I ain’t gonna never stop going. And I’ma keep going. You’re going to have to kill me to stop me.”

That sort of commitment is admirable and should make a Smith a fan favorite rather quickly in Philadelphia. He is one of many young defensive stalwarts that the Eagles have at their disposal this season. Philly is hoping some or all of them can turn into stars in the NFL just as they did in college.

Nolan Smith sounds ecstatic about playing in the Eagles' preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. Smith could start that game, but regardless should get some heavy playing time early on as he acclimates to NFL game speed. He will likely play a big factor in the Eagles defense this season and could play his way into a starting role.

Smith has the sort of hunger and tenacity that all football players should strive to have. If he can translate that to the field with the Eagles, he will be a dangerous NFL player.