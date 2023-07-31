Philadelphia Eagles rookie EDGE Nolan Smith has had training camp buzzing over the last couple of days, demonstrating a youthful and infectious energy but one that's channeled specifically into his passion for football. Or to be more specific, his passion for playing physical football.

The No. 30 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Georgia, where his career numbers included 110 total tackles, 20.0 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles after four seasons, Smith will be a significant part of Philly's efforts to replace the five defensive starters that they lost this offseason. In that effort, his ability to get first-team reps in the absence of Pro Bowl linebacker Haason Reddick (groin) during training camp will go a long way.

Nonetheless, after Smith fell from his projected top-10 spot in the draft, it's nice to know that he's been upbeat throughout training camp.

In fact, Smith believes that he and the rest of the front seven have the best job in the world.

“I'm like the [baby] of the group,” the 22-year-old says. “I'm always smiling… laughing. Tryna get guys going. I tell them we have the most perfect job in the world. We get to come out here, play football, fly around and hit motherf——s… it ain't nothin' better than that.”

“I tell them we have the most perfect job in the world. We get to come out here, play football, fly around and hit motherf——s.” Nolan Smith on helping to set the tone for Jordan Davis and Co. pic.twitter.com/z8tHCPOjsB — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) July 30, 2023

The Eagles may not be unique in their inclination to draft from one college program more than another, but their decision to draft Smith and add him to group of UGA alum that includes defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean is special.

How it all plays out on the field remains to be seen. Nonetheless, they could have hardly chosen a better strategy for building chemistry and camaraderie.