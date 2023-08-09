Every day we inch closer to regular season NFL football, but for now at least we have the preseason. This weekend, the most interesting preseason story enters its next chapter during the Ravens vs. Eagles game. The Baltimore Ravens are entering this contest on a 23-game preseason winning streak dating back to 2016. Both the Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles will be squaring off in their first preseason game of the year. Fans will get their first glances at new additions and rookies on the rosters, and the players will take their next step towards making the final 53-man roster for Week 1.

Ravens vs. Eagles: When and where is it?

The Ravens and Eagles will square off this Saturday, August 12 at 7 p.m. EDT (4 p.m. PDT). Baltimore will host at M&T Bank Stadium in downtown. The game will kickoff after all but three other games have started. The majority of the NFL Preseason Week 1 will take place this Thursday and Friday, while a handful will be on Saturday before Sunday rounds out the first weekend of action with the final two games.

Ravens vs. Eagles: How to watch?

The Ravens vs. Eagles will stream nationally on NFL Network, which is the carrier for the majority of NFL Preseason Week 1 games. It is also available on NFL+ which carries certain live and primetime games and all games on demand. Additionally, without any cable subscription, you will be able to watch the Ravens vs. Eagles game on fuboTV.

Ravens vs. Eagles: Game storylines

On the Ravens' side, all eyes will be on the wide receivers. The Ravens made a splash this offseason when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. However fans will likely be just as excited to check out first round draft pick Zay Flowers. Both players are a part of the team's concerted effort to give Lamar Jackson more playmaking options on the outside. For the Eagles, they want to build on their 14-3 regular season and Super Bowl runners-up status. In the draft, they went all in on their defense. While last year's defense was good, the offense was elite. The Eagles dipped into the Georgia Bulldog talent pool taking DT Jalen Carter and EDGE Nolan Smith in the first round. And fans might even get to see a drive or two of Jalen Hurts fresh off his five-year contract extension.