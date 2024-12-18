The Philadelphia Eagles have opened the practice window for defensive end Bryce Huff, a key offseason acquisition who has been sidelined since undergoing wrist surgery. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, this move signals Huff’s progress toward rejoining the team as they gear up for a pivotal late-season push.

Huff signed with the Eagles in the offseason after four seasons with the New York Jets, where he established himself as a versatile edge rusher. In 10 games with Philadelphia this season, Huff has posted 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. His ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks has been a noticeable absence during the Eagles' last four games, including their Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Last year, Huff enjoyed a breakout campaign with the Jets, setting career highs in multiple categories, including 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits. His addition to the Eagles’ defensive line provided a significant boost to a unit that has maintained a strong presence this season, ranking tied for ninth in the league with 39 sacks.

The Eagles, now 12-2 and riding a franchise-record 10-game winning streak, remain one of the NFL’s most formidable teams. With Huff’s return on the horizon, the defensive line is poised to get even stronger as the team prepares for a high-stakes NFC East clash against the Washington Commanders (9-5) in Week 16. The two teams last met in Week 11, with Philadelphia securing a hard-fought win at home.

Philadelphia’s defense has been instrumental in the team’s success this year, forcing 14 takeaways and consistently pressuring opposing offenses. Huff’s reintegration into the lineup would provide additional depth and flexibility, particularly as the Eagles aim to solidify their division title and top NFC seed.

While Huff’s exact return date remains uncertain, his progress in practice will be closely monitored throughout the week. The Eagles will weigh his readiness to return to game action as they look to maintain their momentum heading into the postseason.

For a team already firing on all cylinders, Huff’s return could prove critical in bolstering the pass rush and fortifying an already formidable defense. With the playoffs approaching, the Eagles appear determined to continue their dominant campaign with all hands on deck.