The Philadelphia Eagles made a final decision involving veteran lineman Nick Gates.

The Eagles made the announcement on Tuesday, revealing they have released Gates from the team roster. He served as a backup in the 2024 season, playing in nine games that includes a start in the regular-season finale.

Gates suffered a groin injury in the prep for the Super Bowl as the team placed him on Injured Reserve. The team signed him as a veteran insurance option during the 2024 offseason. He made 41 career regular-season and playoff starts with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders before arriving in Philadelphia.

What comes next for Eagles after Nick Gates decision

Even though Nick Gates' time with the Philadelphia Eagles comes to an end after one season, he does leave with valuable hardware.

The 2024 season was a huge success for the Eagles, finishing with a 14-3 record in the regular season. They proceeded to beat the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and Kansas City Chiefs en route to their second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

The potent offense of Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley proved it was worth the investment the team's front office dedicated towards that core. They torched opponents, both on the ground and in the air, while limiting on the defensive side of the ball.

The Eagles progress towards the offseason as they retool key areas of their roster. The 2025 season will be big for the team, looking to defend their title with multiple teams targeting them.

They also have a hole to fill in their coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore departed for the New Orleans Saints' head coaching job, meaning Nick Sirianni and the Eagles have their work cut out for them.