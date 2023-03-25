Frank LeMaster, a linebacker on the Philadelphia Eagles first Super Bowl team, died Saturday at the age of 71.

Lost a great teammate and better friend in Frank Lemaster.

RIP Frank! — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) March 25, 2023

LeMaster was a fourth-round draft choice out of Kentucky in 1974, and he played nine years for the Eagles as a dependable tackler and playmaker. He played in 129 games throughout his career and started 115 of them.

LeMaster visited with the Eagles and former head coach Dick Vermeil at a Philadelphia OTA last season, and the former coach was happy to remind visitors about the linebacker’s durability and consistency.

“This guy right here?” Vermeil said as he pointed to LeMaster. “Played nine seasons. You know how many games he missed? He didn’t miss any. Didn’t miss a game his entire career. If he was hurt? If he was banged up? Never complained. Just went out there and played.”

He made the only Pro Bowl of his career following the 1981 season. LeMaster had 2 interceptions that season and he also had 2 fumble recoveries. He returned 1 of those fumbles for a touchdown.

The linebacker was thrilled to finally earn that postseason honor. He had doubted that it would ever come his way, but he was grateful to know he was voted into the Pro Bowl by his peers. He was regularly described as “underrated,” something that bugged him. “I don’t ever want to hear that word again,” LeMaster said when he earned the nod.

Frank LeMaster was the starting linebacker in Super Bowl XV for the Eagles against the Oakland Raiders. Philadelphia suffered a 27-10 defeat in that game after beating the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC playoffs to earn a spot in the team’s first Super Bowl.