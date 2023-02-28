After an epic run to the Super Bowl that fell just short, the Philadelphia Eagles find themselves with two holes in their coaching staff. Their previous offensive and defensive coordinators were both hired to coach different teams (OC Shane Steichen to Indianapolis Colts, DC Jonathan Gannon to Arizona Cardinals). As a result, the team had to find suitable replacements for their coordinators. The Eagles decided to go in-house for their OC job, promoting QB coach Brian Johnson, per Adam Schefter.

“Eagles are promoting their QB coach Brian Johnson to offensive coordinator to replace new Colts’ HC Shane Steichen, per sources. Johnson had multiple opportunities for other OC jobs, but he ultimately stays with the Eagles.”

It’s no surprise that both coordinators of the Eagles were hired as head coaches this offseason. After all, Philly’s success this season was predicated on their excellent play on both sides of the ball. Steichen, in particular, was the mastermind behind the explosive offense that led them to the Super Bowl. His work in maximizing the strengths of his players was masterful.

Brian Johnson will know exactly how to maximize the potential of the Eagles offense as their OC. Johnson worked with Jalen Hurts extensively, helping him transform into one of the best QBs in the league. The two-way capabilities of Hurts on offense made them such a potent team last year. Johnson will hopefully continue that trend for Philly.

Johnson will be expected to call the shots for the Eagles, just like Steichen did when he was the OC. As for their DC job, Philly is yet to find a replacement for Gannon.