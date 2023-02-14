Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts introduced Shane Steichen as the franchise’s 22nd head coach on Tuesday, and the owner had some high praise for the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator.

“We felt that Shane had a lot of that offensive magic,” Irsay said during the introductory press conference on Tuesday. “Knowing that we’re going to have to find that young quarterback to develop.”

Steichen thanked many of his peers while speaking to reporters, including his high school coach and Nick Sirianni, according to Colts insider Joel A. Erickson. The Eagles bench boss hired him to join Philly as OC in 2021.

Steichen just led the Philadelphia Eagles to a near storybook offensive season behind Jalen Hurts, compiling the best record in the NFC and marching all the way to a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Just days after the season ended, Steichen finally gets his chance to be a head coach. He was an assistant coach with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers from 2014 to 2020 before joining the Eagles in early 2021.

“We’re going to throw to score points in this league and run to win,” Steichen said about his offensive philosophy on Tuesday. “The offense is going to be dictated on who’s playing quarterback, and the rest of the players.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard said that, philosophically, he and Steichen “see the game the same way…and how it needs to be played.” Jim Irsay noted that the team talked to half a dozen candidates for five hours or more, and had some “outstanding candidates who wanted to be here,” before thanking them all.

But when the dust settles in Indianapolis, it is Shane Steichen and his “offensive magic” that will lead the Colts as they attempt to return to the postseason in 2023.