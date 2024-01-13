Here's why Eagles' star, AJ Brown, deleted his social media accounts.

AJ Brown caused concern for Philadelphia Eagles fans after he recently deleted his Twitter account and scrubbed the team from his Instagram page. But fear not, as it turns out the superstar wide receiver has no problems with the franchise.

As it turns out, Brown spoke with the team's Media Relations Department and told them he's simply taking time away from social media in general, per Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. So, the AJ Brown speculation and rumors can quiet down, as there is nothing to worry about for Eagles fans.

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: #Eagles WR AJ Brown (knee) is out this week, but could play next week; The #Commanders are eyeing Ben Johnson and Dan Quinn; #Texans OC Bobby Slowik has four requests as his star rises. pic.twitter.com/INtd1SXzR8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2024

Now that the air is cleared, Eagles fans can stop worrying about AJ Brown's social media activity. It's unfortunate Brown won't play in the opening round of the playoffs, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a solid defense. Luckily though, Jalen Hurts is looking like he's making progress with his finger injury.

But as Garafolo noted in that clip, if the Eagles can surpass the Bucs, there's a chance AJ Brown can bounce back from injury. That would be the best case scenario. However, Philadelphia must make sure Brown is good to go, as knee injuries can lead to something more serious. But overall, Philly is going to miss Brown's presence on Monday night.

The superstar wide receiver finished the season with 106 receptions, 1,456 yards, and seven touchdowns. With him ruled out, we should see DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert lead the way in the passing game. But Jalen Hurts' injury is definitely something for the Eagles to monitor as well.

With that said, keep an eye out for more updates on Brown. The Eagles will keep a close eye on him in the coming days if they defeat the Buccaneers.