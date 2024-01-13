Jalen Hurts' injury update is good news for Eagles amid AJ Brown's ruling.

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night for the first round of the NFL Playoffs. However, the team is struggling with injury right now, as AJ Brown has already been ruled out. All eyes are on Jalen Hurts right now, as his finger is causing problems for the star quarterback. But it sounds like there's a chance Hurts will be available on Monday night.

Philly reported that Jalen Hurts was a full participant in Saturday's practice. That is huge news considering he hasn't been able to throw a ball throughout the week leading up to this game. With that said, Hurts has not been given a status for the game, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. DeVonta Smith, D'Andre Swift, and Darius Slay are all in the same boat as Hurts.

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, WR DeVonta Smith, RB D'Andre Swift, CB Darius Slay again a full go in practice and no game status for Monday vs. the Buccaneers.”



Philadelphia will keep a close eye on Hurts. With the game not taking place until Monday night, it gives the star quarterback some extra time to get as healthy as possible. With that said, Jalen Hurts finally practicing is only good news for the Eagles. AJ Brown's injury certainly doesn't do Philly any favors, but having Hurts under center is ideal for this offense. If he's not able to go, Marcus Mariota would start.

Hopefully, the Eagles can figure it out without Brown in the lineup. The team has struggled in the final stretch of the regular season. Additionally, the Buccaneers have a stout defense that's great against the run. Either way, this should be a fun game to watch. Especially if Jalen Hurts is good to go and bounces back from his finger injury.