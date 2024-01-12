AJ Brown fuels speculation with Eagles Instagram purge

The last thing the ice-cold Philadelphia Eagles need days before a road playoff matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is more distractions. Whether he intended to or not, AJ Brown is causing a stir among fans after his latest social media activity.

The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver “deleted all Eagles-related content from his Instagram,” per MLFootball. He also deactivated his X/Twitter account.

A cyber blackout is practiced by some athletes, especially before the postseason begins. Focus is a necessity, so more discipline might be required. Therefore, it is possible Brown is just removing the outside noise associated with the football team and investing his energy into getting healthy for Monday night's NFC Wild Card showdown.

BREAKING: A.J. Brown has DELETED all #Eagles related content from his Instagram 😳😳 Right before their playoff game. (Via @PHLEaglesNation) pic.twitter.com/XyL6g5i64g — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 12, 2024

But the benefit of the doubt is not going to be so freely extended towards this specific talent. It has been speculated that the 26-year-old's visible frustration has been a source of tension for Philly. Brown has refuted the rumors and attributed losing as the cause of any personal discontent, not interpersonal conflict.

Though, actions like removing all Eagles-related posts are naturally going to have fans feeling skeptical. He was also not present in the locker room on Friday, which admittedly could just be because the injured WR has yet to log a practice this week (knee).

The defending NFC champions lost five of their last six games after starting the season 10-1, including to two of the worst teams the NFC has to offer. A surefire divisional title has thusly been supplanted by a visit to Tampa Bay.

AJ Brown put together another stellar campaign that consisted of 106 receptions for 1,456 yards and seven touchdowns, but he fell off in the final two weeks of the season. Although the chatter around him and the Eagles is getting louder, this team has the chance to remind the NFL world why it was within reach of the Lombardi Trophy less than a year ago.