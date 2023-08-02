The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a harrowing Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The team fought hard, led by unheralded stars like Jalen Hurts and Haason an Reddick, but it wasn't enough against Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the eventual winners.

This offseason, Philadelphia has focused on refinement and tweaking in preparation for another run at the top. A surprising defensive back has the potential to make or break the Eagles' season. Offensive weapons like Dallas Goedert, AJ Brown and others figure to put up huge numbers for Hurts and company on offense.

Lost in the shuffle has been Reddick, the dynamic and violent pass rusher who has quietly become one of the best players in the entire NFL as well as one of its best overall players. Reddick had 16 sacks in 2022, narrowly missing out on Defensive Player of the Year honors as Nick Bosa of the rival 49ers took home the award.

On Tuesday, Reddick addressed the doubters and non-believers en route to the 2023 season kickoff. He hinted that many fans and even his colleagues around the NFL still are unsure of just how good the Eagles' defensive line stalwart truly is heading into this season with the team.

“Last year I showed I’m one of the most elite, one of the best at what I do. In the top five. When you talk about Haason Reddick, if I’m not in that category now I’ve got a question for you – do you know football?”

Reddick lost out to Bosa, Micah Parsons and Chris Jones of the Chiefs in last year's voting. He knows he has much to prove to become a household name, or anything approaching it in his NFL career.

“At this point now, man, I’m done talking like I have anything to prove to anybody,” he said. “I’ve put enough work out there. I’ve put enough film out there, enough tape out there that my play now speaks for itself.

Reddick will team up with Darius Slay, Jalen Carter, and the rest of Philadelphia's talented defense in hopes of dominating the opposition in 2023. The Eagles open the preseason on August 12 against the Ravens, a quick tune-up before the games that matter begin this September.