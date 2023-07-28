Philadelphia Eagles tight end, Dallas Goedert, is garnering significant attention for the 2023 fantasy football season. After a solid 2022 season, Goedert has firmly established himself as a reliable and explosive weapon for the Eagles offense. With the upcoming 2023 NFL season on the horizon, Goedert's Fantasy Football outlook is positively radiant, positioning him to be among the top tight ends in the league. In this article, we delve into Goedert's Fantasy Football prospects for the 2023 season and explore the reasons why he's a must-have player for your Fantasy team.

Last year, Goedert found himself engaged in yet another battle with injuries. Despite these recurrent hurdles, his tenacity and resilience shone through. He persevered through minor setbacks with characteristic determination. A formidable force on the field, the 28-year-old veteran showcased his prowess, securing a commendable top-five TE ranking in half-PPR fantasy leagues.

Now, even amidst the Eagles' preference for a ground-oriented offensive strategy, Goedert's performance remained formidable. This hints at the formidable capabilities of this dynamic athlete. However, it was on November 14th last year when fate dealt him a shoulder injury, momentarily stalling his trajectory. Nonetheless, Goedert's unwavering spirit and track record of overcoming adversities make him an indispensable asset to the Eagles, rendering him a key player to watch in the upcoming season.

Key Factors Boosting Goedert's Fantasy Appeal

Goedert's journey in Fantasy Football has been nothing short of remarkable. The 2022 season witnessed his rise as a TE1. In fact, he averaged an impressive career-high of 11.8 PPR points per game. Although a shoulder injury caused him to miss five games, Goedert managed to secure the third-highest number of targets on the Eagles. He averaged around 5.8 per game. His performance has not really made Philly fans miss Zach Ertz. There is no doubt Goedert is the clear-cut starting tight end for the Eagles. This signifies a continued increase in targets for the upcoming season.

Looking forward to 2023, Goedert's Fantasy Football outlook shines brightly, warranting consideration as early as Round 5 in all formats. His potential to rank within the top five tight ends in the league further cements his status as one of the best Fantasy options. Presently, Goedert's average draft position (ADP) stands at 6.02. This places him as the second pick in the sixth round and 62nd overall. As other top tight ends like Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, TJ Hockenson, and Kyle Pitts are likely to be drafted early, Goedert becomes an enticing prospect for Fantasy managers seeking a dynamic tight end.

His role in the Eagles' offense as a key weapon for quarterback Jalen Hurts ensures a healthy target share. This stands at an impressive 21.7 percent during his active games in 2022. In those 12 games, Goedert caught 55 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns. With such talent and an offensive role, it's evident that Goedert is an indispensable player for your Fantasy Football squad.

Team Outlook: Eagles Soar High in 2023

As Goedert gears up for an exceptional 2023-24 NFL season, his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, seems poised for a compelling campaign as well. Spearheaded by the talented Jalen Hurts, the Eagles boast a formidable roster from top to bottom. Both the offensive and defensive lines feature an array of stars. These include stalwarts like Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Haason Reddick, and Brandon Graham. Notably, the Eagles' offensive line played a significant role in propelling Hurts to MVP-caliber status during the 2022 season, while their defense concluded the regular season with the third-most sacks in NFL history.

With such a potent supporting cast, the Eagles project to be one of the most potent and exciting offenses in Fantasy Football. This bodes well for Goedert's Fantasy prospects as the team's clear-cut starting tight end. Again, we see an anticipated uptick in his targets. Now yes, Goedert's upside might be partially capped due to the presence of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Still, he remains a primary weapon for Hurts, further bolstering his Fantasy Football appeal.

Goedert's Fantasy Prowess in 2023

As we gaze into the future of Fantasy Football, one thing becomes abundantly clear. Dallas Goedert is a force to be reckoned with. Heading into the 2023 season, his Fantasy Football outlook radiates optimism. We absolutely see him as a top-tier tight end in the league. Goedert's role as the Eagles' starting tight end grants him an enviable opportunity to continue shining brightly on the Fantasy stage. His prospects may be slightly tempered by the presence of Brown and Smith. However, as a prime weapon for Hurts, Goedert's impact is undeniable.

In Fantasy drafts, Goedert deserves serious consideration as early as Round 5 in all formats. His 2022 performance showcased his potential as a high-scoring Fantasy tight end. For Fantasy Football managers with an eye on victory, drafting Dallas Goedert is a strategic move that should not be underestimated.

In conclusion, Dallas Goedert's Fantasy Football journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. With a bright outlook for the 2023 season, he stands ready to ascend to new heights as one of the premier tight ends in Fantasy Football. If you wish to secure a competitive advantage in your Fantasy league, be sure to place your bets on the talented and explosive Dallas Goedert.