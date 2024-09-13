After a 32-9 playoff meltdown versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season, the Philadelphia Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and signed Saquon Barkley away from the New York Giants in free agency. So far, Barkley's signing was money well-spent, as his sensational performance helped the Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, 34-29. Can the Eagles rely once more on Barkley to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2?

As Week 1's NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Barkley handled the ball 26 times against the Packers, and the Eagles might do the same thing in Week 2. However, the star running back didn't seem to mind getting the ball so much.

“I think we do a really good job of managing that here,” the RB said during an interview with Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP Sports Radio, as shared by Robert Marvi of The Cold Wire. “…I have no worry about that, and to be honest, that's why I train the way I do in the offseason.”

Week 2: Eagles vs. Falcons

Saquon Barkley showed fans why the Eagles were right to sign him thanks to his performance versus the Packers, where he scored three touchdowns and had 109 rushing yards. Look for the Eagles to keep setting him up until the opponents' defense manage to stop him.

The only thing that could cause concern with Barkley is his injury history. For one, the only season where he played all 18 games happened way back in his rookie year in 2018. He did play 14 games for the Giants last season, where he ran for 962 yards and scored six touchdowns. He also had 41 catches with an additional four touchdowns.

With the Eagles, Barkley added another potent offensive threat besides dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts, who logged 605 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. The team definitely hopes Barkley can stay healthy enough to make another push to return to the Super Bowl, which they lost in 2023 to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles' defense was superb in 2022, bringing them to the Super Bowl, in fact, but in the season after that, they fell to the league's basement in terms of several key defensive categories. Additionally, their offense sputtered late last year, too, leading them to score only 9 points in the Wild Card round.

Fans should watch closely if the team's new OC and DC Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio can bring the team's defense back to where it was two seasons ago. Likewise, the Eagles added Bryce Huff as their new pass rusher, and they also have promising rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.